September 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 98.919

Spread 49 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0832628423

