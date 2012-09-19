Sept 19 Candide Financing 2007 NHG B.V., Candide Financing 2008 B.V. and Candide Financing 2008-2 B.V.

* Moody's has assessed that the proposed replacement of Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. ("RBS", A3/P-2) by N.V. Bank Nederlandse Gemeeten (Aaa/P-1) as collection and reserve account bank will not, in and of itself at this time result in a reduction or withdrawal of the current ratings of the notes issued by Candide Financing 2007 NHG B.V., Candide Financing 2008 B.V.