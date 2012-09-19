September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 13, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.906

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.5bp

over the 0.5 pct October 2017 OBL

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank & Goldman Sachs

International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RET15

Data supplied by International Insider.