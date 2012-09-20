Spe 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank SAAR (LB Saar)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.57

Reoffer price 99.57

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5540

