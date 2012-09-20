September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fantasia Holdings Group Co Limited

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 13.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.472

Yield 13.9 pct

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bofaml, UBS & ICBCI

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Data supplied by International Insider.