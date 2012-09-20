UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Eurofima
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse &
Daiwa Capital Markets Europe
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
