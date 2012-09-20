September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eurofima

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse &

Daiwa Capital Markets Europe

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

