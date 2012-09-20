September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 27, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.843
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 2017 UST
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank, KEB Asia &
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue