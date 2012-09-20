BRIEF-Qualcomm announces first end-to-end 802.11ax Wi-Fi portfolio
* Qualcomm announces first end-to-end 802.11ax Wi-Fi portfolio
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8bp
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
* Qualcomm announces first end-to-end 802.11ax Wi-Fi portfolio
* Swedish insurer Alecta chooses CGI to modernize its IT environment
* Pacific Insight announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results