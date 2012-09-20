September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8bp

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1