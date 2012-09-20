September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Enagas SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2012

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.801

Reoffer price 99.801

Yield 4.295 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 382.9bp

over the OBL#163

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan, Mediobanca & SG CIB

Ratings A-(S&P), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0834643727

Data supplied by International Insider.