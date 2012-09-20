UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Province of Ontario
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 27, 2019
Coupon 1.65 pct
Reoffer price 99.724
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.75bp
over the UST
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, HSBC & ScotiaBank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5-1
