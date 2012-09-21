UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Linde AG
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 28, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.908
Reoffer price 99.908
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0835302513
