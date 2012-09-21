September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria SA (Brisa)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 02, 2018

Coupon 6.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.501

Spread 636.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BESI, Caixabi, Deutsche Bank,

Millenium IB & Santander GBM

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.