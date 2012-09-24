September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommuninvest of Sweden

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 01, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Reoffer price 99.97

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 4bp

Payment Date October 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

