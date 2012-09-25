September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Arkema
Issue Amount 250 million euros
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 3.85 pct
Issue price 105.768
Yield 2.984 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 205.7bp
Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Lloyds & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 480 million euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011335678
Permanent ISIN FR00211232255
