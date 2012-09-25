UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekebank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.099
Reoffer yield 1.386 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45bp
Over the Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, Deka Bank, DZ Bank,
Nord LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3681
