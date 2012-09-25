UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 98bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 98bp
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1JE8
