September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Arcelormittal

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 8.75 pct

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland

& BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Lux

ISIN XS0836559178

