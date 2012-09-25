UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Arcelormittal
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 8.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 8.75 pct
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
& BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Lux
ISIN XS0836559178
