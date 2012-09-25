September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.7430

Reoffer price 99.7430

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38.4

bp over the 0.625% August 31, 2017

UST

Payment Date October 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Morgan

Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's SEC

Registered Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN US298785Fz47

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.