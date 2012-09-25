September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Doosan Infracore Infracore Co Ltd
Guarantor Korea Development Bank, Woori Bank &
Hana Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 05, 2042
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.643
Reoffer yield 3.328 pct
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & KDB
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0835594622
