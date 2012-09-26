September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Voestalpine AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 05, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.332
Yield 4.128 pct
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.7bp
Over the Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Societe
Generale CIB & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
