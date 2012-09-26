September 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date October 4, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.977

Reoffer yield 2.114 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.2bp

over the 1.625 pct 15 August 2022 UST

Payment Date October 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FH22

