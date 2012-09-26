UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Guarantor United Kingdom
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date October 3, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.409
Yield 0.871 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24bp
over the 0.625 pct August 2017 UST
Payment Date October 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Morgan Stanley
& RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
