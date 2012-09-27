August 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date October 05, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.75
Yield 2.178 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2017 UST
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Hongkong
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS083884991
