September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FCE Bank PLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 03, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.899

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.5bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date October 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0838847381

