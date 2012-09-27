UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FCE Bank PLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 03, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.899
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.5bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date October 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0838847381
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.