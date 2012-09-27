Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Affinity Sutton Capital Markets Plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 8, 2042

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.912

Payment Date October 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0838863586

Data supplied by International Insider.