September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.756

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Zuercher Kantonalbank

& Raffeisenbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0196878661

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.