UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement
(AFD)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.959
Reoffer price 99.959
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 99.6bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date October 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Daiwa & Deustche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS0838834561
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts