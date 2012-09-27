September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement

(AFD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 4, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.959

Reoffer price 99.959

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 99.6bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date October 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Daiwa & Deustche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0838834561

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.