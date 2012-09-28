Sep 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Yield 1.87 pct

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 725 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000WGZ3X28

