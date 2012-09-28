TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders await Yellen testimony

(Adds quote, updates prices) * Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday * Stock market highs put pressure on bonds * Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and as record high stock markets reduced demand for bonds. Investors will be watching for any new i