November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower APT Pipelines Ltd

Guarantor Australia Pipelines Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date November 26, 2024

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.264

Yield 4.284 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date November 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0858000606

