November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.678

Yield 1.317 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.2bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis,

Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Pandbrieven

Notes Launched under issuer's Mortgage

Pandbrieven programme

