UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 23, 2022
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.366
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Standard Chartered bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.