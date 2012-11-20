Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Etablissement Delhaize Freres et Cie "Le Lion" SA/NV
Guarantor Delhaize Group, Delhaize US Holdings Inc, Delhaize America
LLC & Food Lion LLC
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2020
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 227.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, JPMOrgan, Deutsche Bank,
ING & KBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Law
ISIN BE0002189554
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.