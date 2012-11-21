November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date July 18, 2022
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.976
Reoffer price 99.976
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
