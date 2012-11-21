(Issuer name corrected to GIC Funding Ltd from Gulf Investment Bank and coupon 3.25 pct from
3.75 pct as per lead Manager)
November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower GIC Funding Ltd
Guarantor Gulf Investment Corporation
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.79
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.