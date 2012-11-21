(Issuer name corrected to GIC Funding Ltd from Gulf Investment Bank and coupon 3.25 pct from 3.75 pct as per lead Manager)

November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower GIC Funding Ltd

Guarantor Gulf Investment Corporation

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.79

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, National Bank of Abu Dhabi

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Governing Law English

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.