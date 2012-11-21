November 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2019

Coupon 12-month Euribor - 8bp

Issue price 99.87

Reoffer price 99.87

Payment Date November 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL0260

