November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0857872500

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue