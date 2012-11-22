November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Malmoe Stad

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 29, 2017

Coupon 1.915 pct

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

& Swedbank AB

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0859279902

Data supplied by International Insider.