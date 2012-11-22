BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Malmoe Stad
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 29, 2017
Coupon 1.915 pct
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
& Swedbank AB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0859279902
