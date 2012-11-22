November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Mercedes-Benz Australia PTY Ltd

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date December 7, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 100.903

Reoffer price 100.903

Payment Date December 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0859549890

