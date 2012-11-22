November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Guarantor XXX

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 49bp

Issue price 99.998

Reoffer price 99.998

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 49bp

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole

CIB & ING

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0859483694

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.