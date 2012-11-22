BRIEF-Property For Industry says profit after tax for year of $123.4 mln or 27.42 cents per share
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty
Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd, SPI Electricity
Pty Ltd, PSI Powernet Pty Ltd & SPI Australia Finance
Pty Ltd
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 18, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.739
Reoffer price 100.314
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank, BNP Paribas
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0200252812
