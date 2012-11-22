November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty

Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd, SPI Electricity

Pty Ltd, PSI Powernet Pty Ltd & SPI Australia Finance

Pty Ltd

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 18, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.739

Reoffer price 100.314

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank, BNP Paribas

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0200252812

