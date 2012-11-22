BRIEF-Property For Industry says profit after tax for year of $123.4 mln or 27.42 cents per share
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share
November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2022
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.030
Yield 3.743
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 231.2
bp over the 1.5 pct september 2022
DBR
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.