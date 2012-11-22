November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date November 29, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 101.19

Reoffer price 101.19

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0859670290

Data supplied by International Insider.