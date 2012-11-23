November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower BMW US Capital LLC
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 4, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.824
Payment Date December 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Commerzbank & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programmw
ISIN DE000A1HDA43
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.