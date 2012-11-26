BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date December 05, 2017
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 101.318
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
