November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International

Limited

Guarantor Nestle S.A.

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date November 30, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.421

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs

International, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0860561942

