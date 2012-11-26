November 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
(BBVA)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Deutsche Bank,
ING & Natixis
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
