UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Coventry Building Society
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 04, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.557
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan CAZ,
Natixis & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0860567477
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.