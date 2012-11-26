November 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 5, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.064

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0860538379

Data supplied by International Insider.