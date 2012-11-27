November 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vivendi SA

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.265

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Mizuho, Natixis, The Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe General CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011365220

Data supplied by International Insider.